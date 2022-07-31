Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 11,060 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:DMAY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:DMAY – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,060 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.56% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

DMAY opened at $32.09 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May has a 1-year low of $30.21 and a 1-year high of $34.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.31 and a 200-day moving average of $33.02.

