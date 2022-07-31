ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stock Position Decreased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.7% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 27.9% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 10.7% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 14,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 8,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at $522,853.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $59.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.68 and its 200-day moving average is $63.50. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.98%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

