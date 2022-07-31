Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 1,632 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 60.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,344 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COIN. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $431,538,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,747,000. Sozo Ventures GP II L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,832,000. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,880,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 336.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 462,870 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $116,815,000 after acquiring an additional 356,734 shares during the period. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $380.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Atlantic Securities lowered Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $600.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.71.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $62.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.83 and a twelve month high of $368.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.43 and its 200-day moving average is $127.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 3.31.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($2.33). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 385,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014,931.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,091,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,891,483.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,977.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III acquired 385,260 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.93 per share, with a total value of $25,014,931.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,091,814 shares in the company, valued at $70,891,483.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,121,844 shares of company stock worth $76,837,576. 36.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.