Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases New Shares in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 65,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Enerplus by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Enerplus during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on ERF shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Enerplus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Enerplus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.78.

Enerplus Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE ERF opened at $13.96 on Friday. Enerplus Co. has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $18.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 2.48.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $513.15 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 69.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.73%.

Enerplus Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

