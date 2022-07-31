Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 177.2% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $28,815.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $28,815.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KMI opened at $17.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.52. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.74%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

