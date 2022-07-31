Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $566,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 329.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 41,351 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 317.6% in the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,980,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,044,000 after buying an additional 1,506,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,242,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,611,000 after buying an additional 202,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DTM opened at $55.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. DT Midstream, Inc. has a one year low of $40.63 and a one year high of $59.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.09.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.37 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 36.13% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DT Midstream from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays raised DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

