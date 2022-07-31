Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 37,203 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,203 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.7% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $17,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 55,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 120,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 41,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 81,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $96.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.40 and a 200 day moving average of $85.34. The stock has a market cap of $408.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $105.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.82. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

