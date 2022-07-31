Clearstead Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 69.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGZ. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGZ stock opened at $111.22 on Friday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.14 and a one year high of $119.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.02.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

