Stephens Inc. AR Has $1.58 Million Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,555 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 7,601 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,367,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,064,798,000 after buying an additional 230,667 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 325.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,998,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $501,232,000 after buying an additional 3,058,553 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,452,197 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $277,050,000 after buying an additional 473,901 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,348,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,035,881 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $117,033,000 after buying an additional 441,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $79.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.59 and its 200-day moving average is $88.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.05. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $67.36 and a twelve month high of $117.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.17). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Several analysts have recently commented on STX shares. Fox Advisors cut shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $113.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.85.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

