Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 1,128 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,398 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Shopify were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Shopify from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “maintains” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Shopify from $63.00 to $53.80 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Shopify from $47.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.28.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $34.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.64 and a beta of 1.84. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.72 and a 52-week high of $176.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.89 and a 200 day moving average of $57.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 11.84 and a current ratio of 11.84.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.94%. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

