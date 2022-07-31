Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes $989,000 Position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 125,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 56.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 186.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,236 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 13.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EBR opened at $8.96 on Friday. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $9.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average is $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,295.75 megawatts; nine thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,505 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

