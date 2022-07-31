Clearstead Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,420,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,272 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,984,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,024,000 after buying an additional 280,003 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,875,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,936,000 after buying an additional 971,962 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 3,255,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,169,000 after buying an additional 585,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,454,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,819,000 after buying an additional 221,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In related news, Director Emanuel Chirico acquired 30,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,239.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $34.21 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $36.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

