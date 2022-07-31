T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 10,469 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $39,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,319,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 9,988 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,066 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,387,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,924 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMUS has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $177.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.14.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $143.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.26. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $145.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.50). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

