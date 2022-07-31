Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Stock Holdings in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.26% of Stoneridge worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Stoneridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,587,000. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stoneridge by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 394,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,780,000 after purchasing an additional 26,560 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Stoneridge by 19.7% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,469,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,504,000 after purchasing an additional 241,915 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Stoneridge by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 189,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the fourth quarter worth $4,909,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRI opened at $18.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $514.07 million, a P/E ratio of -110.71 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.37. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.78 million. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

