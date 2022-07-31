Stephens Inc. AR Grows Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,162 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Cigna by 116.7% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Cigna by 6,200.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Cigna during the first quarter worth $30,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CI opened at $275.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $282.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $264.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.79%.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,965,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total value of $12,239,479.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,402,139.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,965,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,740 shares of company stock valued at $20,621,935 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $271.00 price objective (down from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “mkt perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.28.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

