Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,943 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its position in General Electric by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 3,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in General Electric by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its position in General Electric by 0.9% in the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 13,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in General Electric by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $73.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.43, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.05 and its 200 day moving average is $82.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $116.17.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. General Electric’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -7.55%.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other news, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $4,844,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 211,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,741,481.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $4,844,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 211,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,741,481.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John S. Slattery purchased 3,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.21.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.