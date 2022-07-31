Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 489,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,074 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $57,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 20.2% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000.

Shares of WING stock opened at $126.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.08 and a 200 day moving average of $109.30. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.67 and a 52 week high of $187.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.58, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.39.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $83.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WING. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $101.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.33.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

