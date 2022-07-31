Stephens Inc. AR Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,194,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.25.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ATO opened at $121.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.80 and a 52-week high of $122.96. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.48.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also

