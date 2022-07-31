Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 5,563 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.07% of B. Riley Financial worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RILY. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC boosted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 1,032,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,201,000 after buying an additional 350,551 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 375,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,352,000 after buying an additional 194,293 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 667.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after buying an additional 168,935 shares in the last quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP boosted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 420,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,321,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $12,148,000. 59.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial Price Performance

Shares of RILY stock opened at $51.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.83. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $91.24.

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

B. Riley Financial ( NASDAQ:RILY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $205.59 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 13.40%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other B. Riley Financial news, President Kenneth M. Young acquired 2,500 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.69 per share, with a total value of $116,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 29,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,024. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Daniel Asher acquired 18,800 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.09 per share, for a total transaction of $941,692.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,370,793 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $68,663,021.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 321,437 shares of company stock valued at $15,291,504. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

B. Riley Financial Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

Further Reading

