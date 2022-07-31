Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 370,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,623,000 after buying an additional 10,823 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $52.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.05. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $61.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

