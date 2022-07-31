Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,171 Shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF (BATS:LEAD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF (BATS:LEAD – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $520,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF by 37.5% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 220,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after purchasing an additional 141,649 shares during the period.

Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF Stock Performance

LEAD opened at $52.07 on Friday. Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $34.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.23.

