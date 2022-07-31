Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $124,000 Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 148.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVY. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

DVY opened at $122.26 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.29 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.88 and a 200-day moving average of $124.02.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.867 per share. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.