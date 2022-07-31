Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,201,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $674,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,540,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ ICLN opened at $22.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.53. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $25.80.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

(Get Rating)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.