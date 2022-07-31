Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,201,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $674,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,540,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000.
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Up 2.3 %
NASDAQ ICLN opened at $22.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.53. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $25.80.
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (ICLN)
