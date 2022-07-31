Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 4,363 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,363 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Huntsman by 369.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman stock opened at $28.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.73. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $41.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUN. Bank of America cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Huntsman from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Huntsman from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

