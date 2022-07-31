Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $99,000 Investment in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 181.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 17,676 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $505,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after acquiring an additional 18,588 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $579,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $600,000.

Shares of ACWI opened at $89.82 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $81.26 and a 12-month high of $107.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.14.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.847 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

