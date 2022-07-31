Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYK. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 1,008.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 25,968 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 1,915.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYK opened at $198.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.96. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $178.49 and a fifty-two week high of $215.41.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

