Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 40.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 444,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,776,000 after purchasing an additional 126,999 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 413.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 59.8% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,457,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,347,000 after purchasing an additional 31,411 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $48.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.90. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $47.92 and a 52-week high of $50.92.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

