Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $116,000 Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $118.23 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.01 and a twelve month high of $131.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.86.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

