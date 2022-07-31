Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 54,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IOO stock opened at $69.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.87. iShares Global 100 ETF has a one year low of $61.98 and a one year high of $79.08.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

