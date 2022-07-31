Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Invests $117,000 in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 32,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 135,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 23,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 95.7% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period.

PEY opened at $21.17 on Friday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $19.27 and a 52-week high of $22.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.29.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

