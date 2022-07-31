Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 94.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

SCHG stock opened at $65.49 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.23 and a 1 year high of $84.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.75.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

