Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 250 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 14.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $109.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $98.54 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.41 and its 200 day moving average is $129.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on COF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.60.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $1,360,373.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,836,635.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at $8,542,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,604 shares of company stock worth $4,540,199. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

