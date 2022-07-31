Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $272,000 Investment in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $88.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.93. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $70.04 and a one year high of $100.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.46.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In other news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $302,143.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,704.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on TSN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.71.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

