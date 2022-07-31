Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Invests $275,000 in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.15.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $110.77 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $146.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.30 and its 200 day moving average is $104.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 20.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valero Energy news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

