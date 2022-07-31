Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $18.99 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 300,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,146 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $18,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 734.5% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCZ stock opened at $58.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.74 and its 200-day moving average is $62.39. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $79.23.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

