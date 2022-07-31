Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 178,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,074 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $19,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,939,000. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ITA opened at $103.80 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.80.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

