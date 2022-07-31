MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 279,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,326 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $19,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MetLife by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,281,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,221,000 after acquiring an additional 250,932 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $430,368,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in MetLife by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,944,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,478,000 after purchasing an additional 208,333 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,724,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,762,000 after purchasing an additional 48,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in MetLife by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,015,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,970,000 after purchasing an additional 82,440 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET opened at $63.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.69 and a 52-week high of $73.18.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. MetLife’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.36.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

