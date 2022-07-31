Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 139,091 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 425,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,091 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $19,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,233,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,682,000 after purchasing an additional 173,374 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,819,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,837,000 after acquiring an additional 707,242 shares during the period. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,387,000. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 160,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,831,000 after acquiring an additional 11,925 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 146,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,145,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

GCOR stock opened at $44.26 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.03 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.91.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.