WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,205 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $19,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,115,983.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,535.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $135,772.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $1,115,983.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,535.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,283. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.60.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $103.81 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.84 and a 1 year high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.28.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

