Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,208 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $19,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 80.8% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $479,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 63.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,575,000 after buying an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $237.16 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $189.94 and a 52 week high of $318.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.66.

