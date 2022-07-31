Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,388 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $20,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 115.4% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 208.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RYT opened at $269.28 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $227.97 and a twelve month high of $327.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.10.

