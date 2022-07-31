Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $19,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter worth $657,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 18,672 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 5,377.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 942,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 925,687 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth $3,904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PTEN. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.43.

In related news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $1,376,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,801,374 shares in the company, valued at $24,786,906.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $1,376,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,801,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,786,906.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Seth David Wexler sold 60,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 323,417 shares in the company, valued at $5,498,089. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 543,333 shares of company stock worth $8,934,161. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTEN opened at $16.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.35. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $20.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.08 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 111.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently -5.71%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

