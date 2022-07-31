Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 90,629 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,629 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $20,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,582,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 10,111 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY opened at $70.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.75. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $61.44 and a twelve month high of $119.99.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.