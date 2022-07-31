Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 343 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $19,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,094,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,796,302,000 after acquiring an additional 664,275 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,455,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,620,762,000 after purchasing an additional 54,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $646,546,000 after purchasing an additional 40,280 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 970,724 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $455,279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 730,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $342,524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

NYSE:WST opened at $343.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.89 and a 1-year high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.25 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

