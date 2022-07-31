Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 490,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,585 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $21,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMLP. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 92,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,172,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,922,000 after acquiring an additional 67,095 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 37,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 37,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 335,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,858,000 after acquiring an additional 33,862 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

AMLP opened at $38.84 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $42.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.46.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

