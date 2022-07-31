Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $21,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $621,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Airbnb by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 84,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,505,000 after purchasing an additional 14,524 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its stake in Airbnb by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 320.5% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

ABNB stock opened at $110.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.35 billion, a PE ratio of 95.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.86. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $212.58.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total value of $482,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 266,203 shares in the company, valued at $32,112,067.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $222,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 263,703 shares in the company, valued at $23,493,300.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total value of $482,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 266,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,112,067.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 616,434 shares of company stock worth $62,540,295. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Airbnb from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Argus initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. HSBC decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $233.00 to $213.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.87.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

