Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 138 Shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $21,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GBF opened at $109.83 on Friday. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.76 and a 1-year high of $124.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.69.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

