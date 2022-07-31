Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 522,798 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,396 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $21,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its stake in GSK by 100.0% during the first quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GSK by 1.6% during the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,044 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of GSK by 6.4% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,096 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of GSK by 13.8% during the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 6,587 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK by 8.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GSK. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.60) to GBX 1,850 ($22.29) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,400 ($16.87) to GBX 1,600 ($19.28) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. AlphaValue cut shares of GSK to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.39) to GBX 1,800 ($21.69) in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,787.50.

GSK Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $42.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $85.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $37.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. GSK had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 28.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.383 dividend. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.23%.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

