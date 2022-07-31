Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $21.92 Million Stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $21,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Alleghany by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Alleghany by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its position in Alleghany by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities cut Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Alleghany Stock Performance

Y opened at $837.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $833.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $780.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Alleghany Co. has a 52-week low of $585.10 and a 52-week high of $862.87.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $18.85 EPS for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.81 earnings per share.

About Alleghany

(Get Rating)

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.