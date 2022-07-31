Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $22.78 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 503,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,167 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $22,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 89,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Gpwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Shares of SCHZ opened at $49.05 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $55.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.71.

